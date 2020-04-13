David Might Be the Only One in Denial About Lana on '90 Day Fiancé'

While fans might be wondering if David and Lana are together after 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, it’s still unclear if they even get together in the first place. So far, Lana has been next to impossible to track down and it’s hard to say for certain how things turn out. But because Lana seems legitimately fake, at least for the most part, it’s unlikely that the pair make it beyond the show, if that.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.