A Familiar Face Is Returning to the 'Home Alone' Franchise for 'Home Sweet Home Alone'

The impact that the original Home Alone film had is undeniable at this point. Roughly three decades after its release it is still one of the most popular Christmas movies out there, and it turned actor Macaulay Culkin into a bonafide star.

Although the first iteration in the Home Alone series is beloved, and even the second film in some circles as well, the rest of the movies that share its name have received quite lackluster reviews over the years.