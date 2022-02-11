The Marvel Netflix Shows Just Lost Their Netflix Home — Will Any Other Service Host Them?

The very first episode of Daredevil features some nods to the MCU. As Matt and his business partner Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) search for an office to start up their fledgling law firm, their real estate agent mentions how the destruction caused by the Chitauri invasion of Manhattan impacted her business.

Other shows also feature references, such as Jessica Jones asking not to be compared to the likes of Captain America and Luke Cage being mistaken for the Hulk.