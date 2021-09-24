Is 'Midnight Mass' Somehow Related to the 'Haunting' Series?

Another horror series is out on Netflix and we are definitely not complaining. Midnight Mass is creator Mike Flanagan’s new magnum opus; Mike is known for creating the Haunting series, which include The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor .

While Midnight Mass shares many cast members with the Haunting series and of course, the same creator, it’s also different in many ways. Mainly, it’s not a “haunting” of any sort of “house” or “manor.”

Midnight Mass is about a community living on an island cut off from the rest of the world. But Mike keeps his trademark on it by making it as spooky as ever. So, is Midnight Mass part of the Haunting series?