Ms. Marvel Could Be Another Member of the Young Avengers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

You would think she qualifies, given that the Young Avengers are composed of adolescent superheroes who take after some of the most recognizable Avengers. Ms. Marvel fits plenty of those criteria as a teenage girl who literally named herself after a known Avenger. However, she has never been strongly associated with this particular group.

She has, however, been part of the Champions, another group of adolescent superheroes that includes Miles Morales and a young Cyclops of the X-Men.