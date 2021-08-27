This Is Why Neil Patrick Harris Won't Be in the First Season of the 'Doogie Howser' Reboot

On Sept. 8, 2021, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. will debut on the streaming platform Disney Plus. The show is a reboot of the Neil Patrick Harris-led series, Doogie Howser, M.D., about a teenage doctor — only this time around audiences will follow 16-year-old Lahela Doogie Kameāloha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee). The 10-episode show will follow Lahela in modern-day Hawaii as she tries to navigate her professional and personal life. Lahela's parents are there to guide her every step of the way but often end up complicating things.

Her mother, Dr. Clara Hannon (Kathleen Rose Perkins), is her supervisor at the hospital, and her father, Benny Kameāloha (Jason Scott Lee) struggles to accept that his teenage daughter is no longer his baby girl. Lahela’s parents mean well and do their best to ensure that their daughter stays grounded. The original Doogie Howser series ran on ABC from 1989 to 1993 and starred Neil Patrick Harris, who was a child actor at the time.

Source: Disney Plus

Neil also portrayed a teenage doctor who balanced the challenges of his medical career and the drama of being a teenager. The opening title sequence in the reboot is identical in form to the one from the original series. Both detail the rise of the teen prodigies as they become young doctors — all before they can legally drive. Fans of Doogie Howser, M.D. are hoping that Neil will make an appearance on the new show. Is he returning to reprise his role in the reboot?