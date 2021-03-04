Is Paramount Plus Available on Roku? All Your Paramount Plus Questions Answered

In case you missed it, Roku was in a months-long battle with Warner Media over HBOMax , which led to HBO missing out on the 46 million active users Roku had accrued. Making a deal with Roku is key for any streaming platform in the game, and while initially there were disputes, it appears that on Dec. 17, 2020, HBOMax would appear on Roku as easily as the former HBO app did.

Paramount Plus did not make the same mistake, and according to Decider, it looks like Paramount Plus will be available through Roku! If your device is still showing CBS All Access, there are a few steps you might need to take first before you can see Paramount Plus in all its glory.

Go to Settings, then System, then System Update, and hit the "Check Now" button. After that, you should be good to go! The changeover from CBS All Access will be swift and immediate.