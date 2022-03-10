Will 'Chicago Med' Be Saying Goodbye to Dr. Stevie Hammer Already?By Toni Sutton
Mar. 9 2022, Published 7:54 p.m. ET
When fans tuned into the Season 7 premiere of NBC's Chicago Med, two new players were introduced to the emergency department of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center — one of them being new attending physician Dr. Stevie Hammer (Kristen Hager). In the first episode, viewers learned a pretty big secret that Stevie had been hiding: her mother Terri (Bonita Friedericy) was homeless.
At the end of the episode, Stevie visited Terri at a tent, and it was clear this was the first time Stevie had seen her mom since she got back to Chicago. The season has since been pretty challenging for Dr. Hammer as she's tried to navigate their complicated relationship. Stevie has assumed primary care over her mom and has faced nothing but emotional trauma as she's tried to assist her.
Throughout the season, Terri has denied getting help to battle her drug and alcohol addiction. However, in Episode 14, "All the Things That Could Have Been," Terri finally agreed to get the medical attention she needed. But with things finally look up for her mom, could Stevie decide to return to Michigan? Could the show's newest central character really be exiting the series after less than one season?
Is Dr. Stevie Hammer leaving 'Chicago Med'?
The major plotline for Stevie in Season 7 of Chicago Med has involved her mother, and it's certainly been a rough one. Even though Stevie has been making arrangements to move back to Michigan to give her marriage another try, she doesn't feel that she can leave Chicago with her mother being in the condition she's in. In Episode 14, Stevie discovered that her mom had checked herself into the psych ward out of fear of harming herself.
She also learned that Terri is bipolar, a condition that had gone undiagnosed for nearly her entire life. Terri's mental illness is a large part of what led her to have problems with drugs alcohol in the first place. But now, with the help of Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt), Terri is finally getting the help she so desperately needed. Under regular treatment, she's been doing fantastic. By the end of Episode 14, Terri's living on her own in a community and is looking better than anyone's ever seen her before.
Audiences also got the chance to see the mother and daughter reunite. The resentment between them appeared to be over, and Terri seemed to be at peace with the prospect of her daughter moving back to Michigan. But does that mean that Stevie is actually leaving Gaffney Chicago Medical Center? Kristen Hager, the actress who plays Stevie, hasn't publicly announced anything pertaining to her future on the series, nor has the network said anything about her leaving Chicago Med.
The series has also built Stevie a terrific backstory and set up a will-they/won’t-they dynamic between her and Will (Nick Gehlfuss). Selfishly, we hope that Stevie comes to her senses and remembers why her marriage went south in the first place. Fingers crossed that she decides to stay put in Chicago!
Tune in to new episodes of Chicago Med on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.