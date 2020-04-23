Despite Losing Amy, 'Superstore' Season 6 Will Go On

Since Superstore was renewed, America’s exit will have to be dealt with at the start of Season 6 rather than the end of Season 5. The original plan was for her character, Amy, to have a proper send-off in the final two episodes of Season 5. But when filming for the finale was put on hold due to COVID-19, something else had to be worked out. Now, America is expected to return at the beginning of Season 6, if only for a few key scenes.

"[America] has every intention to come back," Ben Feldman, who plays Jonah, told TVLine. "She wants to see a proper send-off for Amy, so my guess is that’ll be worked into next season. Of course, she’s pregnant, so we’ll have to figure it out. Then it just becomes a scheduling thing."

Honestly, it could be worse.