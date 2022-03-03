Is 'The Batman' Establishing a New Trilogy Surrounding the Famed Caped Crusader?By Allison DeGrushe
Though Matt Reeves' The Batman will not play a part in the DCEU, there's no doubt in our minds that Warner Bros. and DC Films are planning to expand the world of the Robert Pattinson-led standalone reboot.
We already know that two spinoff series are moving forward at HBO Max — one focuses on the Penguin (Colin Farrell), and the other, which initially was a police procedural centering on the GCPD, now connects to the notorious Arkham Asylum.
However, it appears the one thing fans are eager to learn more about is the franchise's future, specifically if there are plans to have the noir-driven superhero flick serve as the first installment of a new trilogy. So, is that the case? Is the new Batman series setting up a trilogy? Keep reading to find out!
Is the new 'Batman' franchise going to be a trilogy?
While neither Warner Bros. nor DC Films have officially announced a trilogy, we'll likely be seeing more of Robert Pattinson as Gotham's Dark Knight. In November 2019, Variety reported on the upcoming projects at DC, highlighting The Batman and noting that key cast members "have contract options to appear in sequels and standalone films."
Then, in December 2021, Rob stated he "would love" to make The Batman a trilogy, telling Empire, "I’ve made a kind of map for where Bruce’s psychology would grow over two more movies."
Additionally, producer Dylan Clark supported those claims, stating that "As the first standalone Batman in ten years, the hope is we can lay a foundation that you can build stories upon."
Throughout the press tour for The Batman, both Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson were vocal about their interest in introducing Robin to the big screen. Both parties are fans of "Death in the Family," a 1988 comic storyline in which the Joker murders Robin/Jason Todd, the second character to take on the persona.
The Good Time actor told Collider that the adaptation would be "so cool" and a "really fun addition." As for Matt, he added that if he were to adapt the comic storyline, he would approach it in a way "that feels fresh and grounded ... look at that scary thing and see if there's a way to do it."
There are several villains on Robert and Matt's radar for potential sequels.
While it's no secret that Batman has a plethora of foes, there are a few specific villains that Rob and Matt have on their radar.
In conversation with Den of Geek, the Tenet star revealed he would love to face the Court of Owls; for those unaware, that is a secret organized crime faction made up of members who sport owl masks and hire assassins to do their dirty work. Also, Rob hopes his Batman will fight Calendar Man — a supervillain who commits crimes on holidays — in a future film.
On the other hand, Matt Reeves spoke with Collider and announced he would love to introduce a more grounded interpretation of Mr. Freeze in the future.
Matt told the outlet, "To me, it would be a challenge in an interesting way to try and figure out how that could happen; even the idea of something like Mr. Freeze, that [is] such a great story, right? I think there's actually a grounded version of that story which could be really powerful and could be really great."
The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.