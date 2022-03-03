Is 'The Batman' Establishing a New Trilogy Surrounding the Famed Caped Crusader?

Though Matt Reeves' The Batman will not play a part in the DCEU, there's no doubt in our minds that Warner Bros. and DC Films are planning to expand the world of the Robert Pattinson-led standalone reboot.

We already know that two spinoff series are moving forward at HBO Max — one focuses on the Penguin (Colin Farrell), and the other, which initially was a police procedural centering on the GCPD, now connects to the notorious Arkham Asylum.