"I Have Said Goodbye...": Tom Hiddleston Discusses if Loki Will Ever Return

We are all loving a glimpse at an alternate Loki in Disney+’s Loki show, and Marvel fans were thrilled that there was a way to bring back Loki without disrupting MCU canon. So now that Loki has his own series, many of us are wondering if it’s possible this will actually be our last chance to catch Tom Hiddleston fulfilling his "glorious purpose."

Tom has played Loki for over a decade at this point, so he understands Loki on a level unmatched by even the most fanatic Marvel aficionados. If Tom is truly done playing Loki, it will be the end of an iconic era that many of us are not ready for.

Is there any way Tom will play Loki after the show ends?