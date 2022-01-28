Wolverine and Professor X Have Both Been Rumored to Appear in 'Doctor Strange 2'By Kori Williams
Jan. 28 2022, Published 6:39 p.m. ET
For years, fans have wanted the MCU to bring X-Men to the Avengers movies or vice versa. There have been hints to it, like Evan Peters' appearance as Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in WandaVision, but so far, there haven't been any huge crossovers between the two movie franchises.
But we've already seen all kinds of things in the MCU like time travel and a confirmation of the multiverse. Pretty much anything is possible at this point. So why haven't we seen the Avengers and the X-Men fight side by side? It could happen sooner than later.
For some time, there have been rumors circulating the internet saying that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Logan/Wolverine in Doctor Strange 2, aka Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness. but is that true?
Is Wolverine in 'Doctor Strange 2'?
Wolverine appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hasn't been confirmed, but Hugh might be up for it. Per Cinema Blend, the actor has said in multiple interviews that he would have liked the chance to fight alongside the Avengers.
"If seven years ago that had happened I’d be like, 'Oh yeah!' but I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party — not just for me, but for the character," he told the Daily Beast in 2020. "Somebody else will pick it up and run with it."
On top of that, there's a video of a fan asking Hugh if he'd be in Doctor Strange 2 and he seems to say yes. But it looks like he may not have understood the question and thought he was being asked if he was Wolverine, not if the character will be in the movie.
Despite all this conversation, for some fans, it seems impossible to have Wolverine in the upcoming film. There's speculation that both he and Sir Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier/Professor X are both going to appear in the Doctor Strange sequel, but X-Men fans know both of them are supposed to be dead. They died in the 2017 film Logan. But remember, we've got time travel, and Doctor Strange's movie is about a multiverse, so it's possible that Hugh could play a variant of the sharply clawed mutant.
But even then, that might not even be the idea that Marvel goes forward with.
(Spoiler alert: There are SPOILERS below for Spider-Man: No Way Home.)
We saw all three cinematic versions of Spider-Man in the movie No Way Home. They were all variants of Peter Parker from different universes and they were each played by different actors: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. Plus, Pietro in Age of Ultron was played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson; the one played by Evan Peters in WandaVision ended up being a fake.
Is Professor X in 'Doctor Strange 2'?
Despite the fact that we know Professor X died years ago, Small Screen reports that its sources are saying that Sir Patrick will be back to fill the role in the upcoming Doctor Strange movie. However, actor James McAvoy did play the character in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, so he could even be a possibility.