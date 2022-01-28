Wolverine and Professor X Have Both Been Rumored to Appear in 'Doctor Strange 2'

But we've already seen all kinds of things in the MCU like time travel and a confirmation of the multiverse. Pretty much anything is possible at this point. So why haven't we seen the Avengers and the X-Men fight side by side? It could happen sooner than later.

For some time, there have been rumors circulating the internet saying that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Logan/Wolverine in Doctor Strange 2, aka Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness. but is that true?