Logo
Home > Entertainment > Marvel
Logan/Wolverine
Source: Twentieth Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment

Wolverine and Professor X Have Both Been Rumored to Appear in 'Doctor Strange 2'

By

Jan. 28 2022, Published 6:39 p.m. ET

For years, fans have wanted the MCU to bring X-Men to the Avengers movies or vice versa. There have been hints to it, like Evan Peters' appearance as Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in WandaVision, but so far, there haven't been any huge crossovers between the two movie franchises.

Article continues below advertisement

But we've already seen all kinds of things in the MCU like time travel and a confirmation of the multiverse. Pretty much anything is possible at this point. So why haven't we seen the Avengers and the X-Men fight side by side? It could happen sooner than later.

For some time, there have been rumors circulating the internet saying that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Logan/Wolverine in Doctor Strange 2, aka Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness. but is that true?

Is Wolverine in 'Doctor Strange 2'?

Wolverine appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hasn't been confirmed, but Hugh might be up for it. Per Cinema Blend, the actor has said in multiple interviews that he would have liked the chance to fight alongside the Avengers.

"If seven years ago that had happened I’d be like, 'Oh yeah!' but I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party — not just for me, but for the character," he told the Daily Beast in 2020. "Somebody else will pick it up and run with it."

Article continues below advertisement
Logan/Wolverine
Source: Twentieth Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment

On top of that, there's a video of a fan asking Hugh if he'd be in Doctor Strange 2 and he seems to say yes. But it looks like he may not have understood the question and thought he was being asked if he was Wolverine, not if the character will be in the movie.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite all this conversation, for some fans, it seems impossible to have Wolverine in the upcoming film. There's speculation that both he and Sir Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier/Professor X are both going to appear in the Doctor Strange sequel, but X-Men fans know both of them are supposed to be dead. They died in the 2017 film Logan. But remember, we've got time travel, and Doctor Strange's movie is about a multiverse, so it's possible that Hugh could play a variant of the sharply clawed mutant.

But even then, that might not even be the idea that Marvel goes forward with.

Sir Patrick Stewart
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

(Spoiler alert: There are SPOILERS below for Spider-Man: No Way Home.)

We saw all three cinematic versions of Spider-Man in the movie No Way Home. They were all variants of Peter Parker from different universes and they were each played by different actors: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. Plus, Pietro in Age of Ultron was played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson; the one played by Evan Peters in WandaVision ended up being a fake.

Is Professor X in 'Doctor Strange 2'?

Despite the fact that we know Professor X died years ago, Small Screen reports that its sources are saying that Sir Patrick will be back to fill the role in the upcoming Doctor Strange movie. However, actor James McAvoy did play the character in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, so he could even be a possibility.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Hugh Jackman Is out as Wolverine – Is Henry Cavill In? Probably Not

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Will Be the Scariest MCU Movie Yet

Zendaya and Tom Holland Look So Good Together in 'Spider-Man' –– Is He Appearing in 'Euphoria' Now Too?

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.