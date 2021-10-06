'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Aaron and James Had the Ultimate Beach Bromance

There were multiple couples to come off the Bachelor in Paradise beach engaged, but ultimately the bromance between James and Aaron reigned supreme. James Bonsall and Aaron Clancy both appeared on Season 17 of The Bachelorette , vying for Katie Thurston's love. However, it's the James/Aaron beachboy bromance that really got fans talking.

James and Aaron's Bachelor in Paradise relationship was summed up perfectly during a moment where the two were exercising together on the beach by their fellow contestant Tia Booth. Tia said, "James and Aaron are the bromance. If you looked up bromance in the dictionary those two would be right there."

James and Aaron's 'Bachelor in Paradise' exit was a top Season 7 moment.

James and Aaron's decision to exit the Bachelor in Paradise beach on their own terms was heartwarming and frankly, downright hilarious. Although Aaron had recently given Tia a corsage and kisses at Paradise Prom, with a rose afterward, it didn't take much for James to convince his bro in arms to leave the beach with him in the season finale.

Anna Redman's magical perfume didn't work long-term with James, who broke things off with her during the Season 7 Bachelor in Paradise finale. James didn't want to leave the beach solo, though, and asked Aaron to exit with him. With no hesitation whatsoever, Aaron ran over to Tia and broke things off with her.

Article continues below advertisement

Thankfully Tia demonstrated a good sense of humor and took the breakup well. Aaron and James literally bro-de off the beach in what is arguably one of the best Bachelor in Paradise exits of all time.

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron telling Tia that "James is waiting" was simply the icing on the Bachelor in Paradise bromance cake. Aaron did like Tia and told her that he wanted to "grab her number," but he did in fact honor James' pact for them to enter and leave the beach together. Naturally, Bachelor Nation loved this development.

so aaron and james were really the strongest couple of the season #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/pBCEFGT69e — sav🌹 (@roses_bachelor) October 6, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

That was the funniest segment ever on #BachelorInParadise. Best couple exit goes to James and Aaron and realest female exit goes to Tia. pic.twitter.com/ZAMJ2stPsa — Alison Defreitas (@alisondefreitas) October 6, 2021 Source: Twitter

Forget Grocery Store Joe and Serena, Mari and Kenny, and Riley and Maurissa. What Bachelor Nation fans really wanted was a connection like the one between Aaron and James.

Article continues below advertisement

Find someone who makes you smile like James and Aaron make each other smile. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/idf284pqxf — medium adult (@mediumadult_) October 6, 2021 Source: Twitter

Are James and Aaron this generation’s Chandler and Joey? #BachelorInParadise — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) October 6, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

The big question is, are Aaron and James still best bros after Bachelor in Paradise wrapped filming? We don't need Reality Steve to spoil this one at all.

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron posted a hilarious video on his Instagram stories of him and James watching the Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 finale at what appears to be a sports bar. Other patrons cheer and whip out their cell phones as James and Aaron's beach exit plays on one of the television screens. The pair decide to re-enact their exit, with Aaron hopping on James' back once again as they jokingly exit the bar.