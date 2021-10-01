Who is 'Diana: The Musical' Star Jeanna de Waal Dating?

Dating life aside, musical theater and royal fans have the unique opportunity to catch Jeanna as Diana in Diana: The Musical starting today. A filmed version of the live musical is now available to stream on Netflix. Previews for the official Broadway production at the Longacre Theatre begin on Nov. 2, with the official opening date being Nov. 17.

Fans who want to catch the show live on Broadway can purchase tickets through Nov. 20, 2022 via The Diana Musical's official website. It's not clear at this time if Diana: The Musical will only be available to stream up until the official Broadway previews begin. It's extremely rare for brand-new musicals to be available to stream right way, so catching Diana: The Musical on Netflix definitely seems like a must-watch for fans of the British royals and Princess Diana.

The original cast recording for Diana: The Musical has also already been released. Jeanna spoke to Access Hollywood about how she felt taking on the role of Princess Diana.

"It's daunting and obviously an actor's dream to take on such a such a wonderful story and prolific figure in history ... It's truly a dream come true to play this role."

Diana: The Musical is available to stream on Netflix now.