Why Is Jelly Fruit Candy So Viral on TikTok Right Now? Here's the Backstory
What exactly does it take to go viral on TikTok? There are plenty of ways one can achieve such a feat in this day and age. One user by the name of Jaden Sprinz has garnered tons of attention after posting about jelly fruit candy on his TikTok and YouTube channels. At only 22 years old, he already has 3.19 million subscribers on the latter as well as 11.1 million followers on the former.
One of the reasons people are so invested in Jaden and his content is the fact that he has super sharp teeth. Since a lot of his followers have questioned him about how real his teeth are, he shows himself biting into different food items as a way of proving that his teeth are actually real. When he purchased a bag of Fruity's Ju-C Jelly candy from a 99-cent store back in 2020, the rest was history.
What is the deal with jelly fruit on TikTok?
In a YouTube video, Jaden explained how his connection to jelly fruit candy got started in the first place. He said, “I was just like, 'These look strange, I kind of want them.'" After he purchased one bag and posted about it on social media, it became harder and harder to find more of them in stores since they were getting sold out instantaneously.
Anyone who was able to get their hands on a bag of his chosen candy was able to sell the bags for $50 a piece on eBay. Because of Jaden‘s social media popularity, the candy went completely viral.
Later on in his video, he explained, “The jelly flew out and it kind of spooked me. But then the video ended up doing really well. And every comment I was getting was, 'What are these candies, what are these, do you have more of them?' So I was like, OK."
Eating these particular candies ended up being incredibly intriguing to millions of Jaden's social media viewers across the board. He also explained in his video, “I’m getting thousands of emails asking me where you got this candy, and I’m like, I have no idea. All because one month ago I bit into this candy to prove my teeth were real."
It turns out that this juicy jelly candy isn’t the only food to have gone viral on TikTok over the last few years.
What other food has gone viral on TikTok in the past?
Some of the other popular foods and recipes that have gained traction on TikTok are just as interesting or weird as jelly fruit candy. TikTok Ramen is considered totally “gourmet” to plenty of social media users right now –– and it’s simple enough to make! To transform a typical bowl of Ramen, all you have to do is add a combination of salty and sweet ingredients. You’ll have to add butter, garlic, soy sauce, and a scrambled egg into the mix.
Oreo mug cake is another viral recipe hack that gained notoriety on TikTok recently. All you have to do is mash up Oreos in the bottom of a cup, add some milk, and microwave the concoction. From there, you can add a swirl of whipped cream on top if you’d like.