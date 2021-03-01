Yes, Really! Jodie Foster's Wife, Alexandra Hedison, Used to Date Ellen DeGeneres

The Mauritanian's Jodie Foster seemed more surprised than most home viewers when her name was called on the Zoom screen during 2021's 78th Annual Golden Globes Awards.

Sitting on her couch in luxury pajamas beside her dog and wife, the Silence of the Lambs star accepted her award for best supporting actress by saying, "My wife, thank you, Alex, and Ziggy, and Aaron Rodgers! And, you know, the Hollywood Foreign Press, right? This is awesome!"