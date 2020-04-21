Joe Keery Apologizes for "Horrible" Messages Sent From His Twitter

If you needed any sign that it was time to change the passwords to your social media accounts, this is it. Stranger Things' Joe Keery had his Twitter account hacked in the early hours of April 20, with the hacker using their time on the account to tweet a barrage of hateful comments and false allegations.

Why hackers use their time on celebrities' social media accounts to share racist and vile messages is beyond us, but poor Joe was their next target.