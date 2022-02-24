'Joe Millionaire's' Steven McBee Introduces the Women to His Pet Raccoon, Bubbles (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Michelle Stein
Episode 9 of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer features the final six women traveling to Kurt Sowers' and Steven McBee's hometowns to meet their parents. While visiting Steven's stomping grounds, the contestants were introduced to one of his family pets: a raccoon named Bubbles.
Keep reading to learn more about this unique member of his family — and to view an exclusive clip of Bubbles in action.
As a refresher, Steven, 27, is a chief executive of his family's farming and ranching business; his net worth is "just a touch over $10 million." Kurt, meanwhile, is a 32-year-old CEO of a construction and development company; he's technically the "poor" Joe.
Steven McBee's pet raccoon Bubbles was met with mixed reactions on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.'
Now that the Joes have met the women's families, it was the ladies' turn to fly out to Charlotte, N.C. (Kurt's home), and Gallatin, Mo. (Steven's home), in Episode 9 to return the favor.
Fox shared an exclusive clip with Distractify of their trip to Missouri ahead of the episode's airing — and you're not going to want to miss this one, folks.
That's because Steven introduced the women to his family's pet raccoon, Bubbles. (Yes, you read that correctly.) The reactions do not disappoint, either.
"I think this is the most country thing I've ever seen in my life," Amber S. declared. "Who can say they have a pet raccoon? Steven can."
"How the hell do you get a pet raccoon?" Calah Jackson wondered. "I mean I literally don't know anybody else who has a pet raccoon ... It's very odd. But it is cute to see him come out with Bubbles."
Steven shared in the clip that Bubbles stays inside the house like any other pet. "Whenever it's just us, he will literally, like, play with us and the dogs," he explained, while handling the raccoon and letting others pet him.
Meanwhile, Annie Jorgensen said what many in the group were probably thinking: "It didn't scare me away but I'm going to acknowledge that it's, like, super weird that he has a pet raccoon."
Ahead of Episode 9, Steven took to Instagram to offer his own teaser.
"I’ve got Bubbles on the lookout this week when we bring the ladies home to momma! (And my old man … and my brothers)," he wrote alongside a photo of the raccoon chilling on his shoulders and head. "Time to show these women what Smalltown USA is all about. Let’s see how they fit in on the farm."
He added, "Going to be a fun episode … I’m really excited to watch this one play back and hear what the women have to say behind the scenes hahaha."
Eagle-eyed fans likely noticed that one of the Joe Millionaire women, Amanda Pace, left a comment, writing, "Bubblessss😍."
Will Steven's pet raccoon, Bubbles, be a deal-breaker for any of the women? It looks like fans will just have to tune in to see how the rest of the trip to Missouri played out.
