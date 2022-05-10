'The Circle’s' John Franklin Was Unemployed When He Applied — What’s His Job Now? (EXCLUSIVE)

Playing the game in Netflix's The Circle is hard enough without pretending to be someone else. But sometimes, being a totally different person and catfishing everyone actually works. Season 4 cast member John Franklin, who's playing as his mom, Carol, is proving just that.

His game is impeccable so far. So much so that fellow contestant Josh "Bru" Brubaker says on the show that he doesn't care if Carol is a catfish because he respects her that much.