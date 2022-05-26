John Zderko, an Actor in 'The Mentalist,' 'Criminal Minds,' 'Dirty John,' and More, Died at Age 60

"RIP to my friend John Zderko. A gifted actor, a generous scene partner, one of my best friends, and a truly kind person in a world that needs more of them. Love you, pal. Onward," tweeted Charley Koontz (@charley_koontz), John's co-star in Casting the Net.

"What? Ugh, I’m crestfallen reading this. Great guy. He will be missed," tweeted @thekevinkelly in response to Charley's tweet.

"Memories live on. Sending my sympathy to you and all who will miss him," tweeted @SteinJodie.