We're Deeply Curious About Jonathan Van Ness's 'Getting Curious' Netflix Show

In an interview with Forbes, JVN talked about the fact that the bulk of his confidence stems from accepting the status quo, which is what he tried to encapsulate in his book. He used his hair as an example, saying, "I always had a little frizz. I realized, I don’t need to have frizz-free hair. I just do not have the texture. That made me feel more confident. I don’t have to do what everyone else is doing. It gives you a lot of freedom." We certainly can't wait to be free, but not free of JVN.