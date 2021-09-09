Before 'AGT,' Comedian Josh Blue Was a Paralympian for Team USA

Josh competed for the U.S. in the 2004 Athens Paralympics games on the country's soccer team. He's long been a soccer player, juggling his comedy career with his love for the sport (alongside his responsibilities as a father to two). He tried out again for the team in 2012, hoping to go to the London Paralympics, but he unfortunately didn't make the team.

“It’s kind of funny,” Josh told ESPN in 2012 of his experiences playing soccer as a child. “I’d be the only disabled kid in the neighborhood playing football, and we’re playing full contact, and I’d always manage to get open. If you’ve seen me run, the key is you have no idea where the hell I’m going. It’s just very deceptive. You’re like, ‘Is he going left or right or what the hell is that?’ Next thing you know I’m wide open in the end zone and high stepping it.”

“My friends would say, ‘We want Josh on our team,’” he continued. “And [others] would be like, ‘Why do you want that disabled person on your team?’ And then five touchdowns later they’d be like, ‘Oh, maybe we should start covering that guy a little harder.’”

After he didn't make the cut for the 2012 team, Josh hung up his soccer jersey to focus on his family.

“My step ain’t quite what it used to be, but I feel like I play smarter,” he told the outlet.