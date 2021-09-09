Before 'AGT,' Comedian Josh Blue Was a Paralympian for Team USA

Before 'AGT,' Comedian Josh Blue Was a Paralympian for Team USABy Sara Belcher
Sep. 8 2021, Published 10:05 p.m. ET
Well-known comedian Josh Blue has no problems cracking jokes about his cerebral palsy — it's even the basis for much of his standup content, which won him the title of Last Comic Standing in Season 4 of NBC's Last Comic Standing, resulting in the takeoff of his comedic career. But not many who remember him from the reality show know that he's actually a talented soccer player. Josh played for the U.S. Paralympics soccer team and has had a lucrative sports career alongside his comedy.
Josh Blue was part of the 2004 USA Paralympics soccer team.
Josh competed for the U.S. in the 2004 Athens Paralympics games on the country's soccer team. He's long been a soccer player, juggling his comedy career with his love for the sport (alongside his responsibilities as a father to two). He tried out again for the team in 2012, hoping to go to the London Paralympics, but he unfortunately didn't make the team.
“It’s kind of funny,” Josh told ESPN in 2012 of his experiences playing soccer as a child. “I’d be the only disabled kid in the neighborhood playing football, and we’re playing full contact, and I’d always manage to get open. If you’ve seen me run, the key is you have no idea where the hell I’m going. It’s just very deceptive. You’re like, ‘Is he going left or right or what the hell is that?’ Next thing you know I’m wide open in the end zone and high stepping it.”
“My friends would say, ‘We want Josh on our team,’” he continued. “And [others] would be like, ‘Why do you want that disabled person on your team?’ And then five touchdowns later they’d be like, ‘Oh, maybe we should start covering that guy a little harder.’”
After he didn't make the cut for the 2012 team, Josh hung up his soccer jersey to focus on his family.
“My step ain’t quite what it used to be, but I feel like I play smarter,” he told the outlet.
Why is Josh Blue on 'America's Got Talent' now?
With such a successful career behind him, many were surprised to see Josh Blue compete on the current season of America's Got Talent. Some have wondered if the comedian should be allowed to compete on the show, considering his previous success and that he previously won a different competition show on NBC.
Josh has also performed very well on America's Got Talent, currently advancing all the way to the semifinals.
When asked by judge Simon Cowell during his audition as to why he was trying out for the show now, he said the previous year had pushed him to apply.
"I think after the year we've had, I think the world is just ready for some laughter," he said. "I'm a laugh junkie!"
Josh ended up nailing his audition, receiving a standing ovation from the judges and securing himself a spot this season. It's possible his on-air appearance is his attempt to focus more on his comedy career.
You can catch Josh on AGT, airing Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.