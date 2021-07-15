Joshua Jackson Reportedly Connected with Jodie Turner-Smith at Usher's 40th Birthday Party

Many people first fell in love with Joshua Jackson when he played the ultra-romantic Capeside High student Pacey Witter on Dawson's Creek — his future wife included.

That's right, Jodie Turner-Smith, the uber-talented lead actress in Queen & Slim, was also Team Pacey in the late '90s and early aughts.

"It was Pacey from Dawson's Creek!" she told W Magazine about her first crush in 2020. "I was a very young teenager."