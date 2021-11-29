Jussie Smollett's Trial Has Begun — What Is the Actor's Net Worth?

In January 2019, Jussie said that he was the victim of a hate crime for being a Black gay man. He said he was attacked by two guys in Streeterville, Chicago. He claimed they fought him, yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him, and he said one poured some kind of substance on him and the other put a noose around his neck.

According to CNN, Jussie was then indicted on six counts of making false police reports.