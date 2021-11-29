Jussie Smollett's Trial Has Begun — What Is the Actor's Net Worth?By Kori Williams
Nov. 29 2021, Published 4:37 p.m. ET
Although Jussie Smollett is an actor who was known for his role in Empire, he basically became a meme after he was accused of faking a hate crime in 2019. Although he's always said the crime actually happened, his trial for the alleged false reports began on Nov. 29, 2021.
For many, it seems like Jussie's career is dead and gone, but what is his actual net worth? He actually had a long career before he ended up on the FOX show.
What is Jussie Smollett's net worth?
According to Wealthy Gorilla, Jussie is worth about $1.5 million. We know that he was on Empire from 2015 until he was fired in 2019. Although his salary from the show isn't public info, he was reportedly making anywhere from $65,000 – $125,000 per episode. He's on the show's soundtrack and even has music of his own. In 2018, he released his first and only EP so far, "Sum of My Music," which was released through his own label, Music of Sound.
Jussie Smollett
Actor, Singer
Net worth: $1.5 million
Jussie Smollett is an actor who's best known for his role on Empire. However, in early 2019, he was accused of faking a hate crime and indicted on six counts of making false reports to police. His trial began in November 2021.
Birthdate: June 21, 1982
Birthplace: Santa Rosa, California
Birth name: Justin Smollett
Mother: Janet (née Harris) Smollett
Father: Joel Smollett
Education: Paramus Catholic High School
Initially, Jussie started out in the industry as a child model. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he used that experience to transition into movies. He was a background extra for a while, then began to get more prominent roles in things like Mo' Better Blues and New Jack City in the 1990s. From 1994 to 1995, he and his siblings had their own ABC sitcom called On Our Own.
Jussie Smollett's trial has started.
In January 2019, Jussie said that he was the victim of a hate crime for being a Black gay man. He said he was attacked by two guys in Streeterville, Chicago. He claimed they fought him, yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him, and he said one poured some kind of substance on him and the other put a noose around his neck.
According to CNN, Jussie was then indicted on six counts of making false police reports.
After more evidence began to surface, many people in the public started to believe that he had faked the entire attack. While some people believed that the whole thing was funny, others thought that it made it that much more difficult for people who experience actual hate crimes to come forward with their experiences.
On Nov. 29, 2021, jury selection for Jussie's trial began. CNN also reports that his lawyer has already pleaded not guilty on his behalf and that cameras will be allowed in the courtroom.