Kailyn Lowry's Absence From a Recent 'Teen Mom' Episode Has Some Fans Confused

Kailyn Lowry's Absence From a Recent 'Teen Mom' Episode Has Some Fans ConfusedBy Joseph Allen
Jun. 9 2021, Published 10:18 a.m. ET
Thanks to her position as one of the show's titular teenage mothers, Kailyn Lowry plays a fairly prominent role in most episodes of Teen Mom 2. One recent episode of the series left some fans confused, though, because Kailyn was absent from it entirely. Although several explanations have been given for Kailyn's absence, many fans still want to know why she was actually cut from the episode.
Why was Kailyn Lowry cut from 'Teen Mom 2'?
Briana DeJesus, another star on the series, confirmed that Kailyn's segment of the episode had been cut, but further explained that she wasn't in the episode because she refused to film her arrest.
Kailyn took issue with that explanation, however, and posted her side of the story on her Instagram page.
Why was Kailyn Lowry arrested?
Kailyn was arrested back in September of 2020 after the drama between her and her ex Chris Lopez erupted into violence. Kailyn allegedly punched Chris after he cut their son's hair. Kailyn was arrested for the incident, although she's maintained that the confrontation between them never become violent.
In legal documents related to the arrest, Chris said that Kailyn punched him repeatedly.
The documents say that Kailyn “started attacking him [and] punching him several times on the head and upper torso because she did not want the child’s hair cut." Chris said that he didn't fight back during the incident and that his sister eventually had to pull Kailyn off of him.
Kailyn was charged with "offensive touching," but the charges were dropped in February of this year.
Kailyn says her absence from 'Teen Mom' had nothing to do with her arrest.
Although Brianna suggested that Kailyn's arrest was what kept her off Teen Mom, Kailyn said that wasn't the case. In her Instagram Stories, she explained that the content that the producers of Teen Mom had asked for wwas not authentic to who she is.
She added that she didn't want to make it seem as if Chris was still a part of her life when he wasn't, and she didn't want the show to misrepresent their relationship.
Kailyn also said that while the producers were interesting in filming content about her arrest, they weren't interested in focusing on her children or her business. The Teen Mom star said that she was originally told that she would be appearing in all episodes of Teen Mom 2, but her refusal to film her arrest led her to be cut from the episode that aired on June 8.
Kailyn also said that, while Teen Mom was certainly a lucrative part of her life, it was no longer the main driver of income for her. She's making more money through her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, and her business than she does from a typical episode of the show.
Kailyn added that her choice to stay out of the episode had nothing to do with her co-stars. Instead, she was focused on her peace of mind over a paycheck, and said that in the future she would only participate in episodes that felt authentic to her.