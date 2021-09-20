Ken Jennings Received Some of the Highest ‘Jeopardy!' Ratings as a Guest Host

But the way that production handled its Jeopardy! successorship — with a slew of guest hosts — proved to be a huge fiasco, especially when one considered Ken Jennings' ratings/reviews as host.

Who thought that one of America's most inoffensive, innocuous, and long-standing wholesome trivia shows would ultimately end up being mired in so much controversy ? But that's always the case whenever it comes to a job that includes a certain level of prestige along with tons of exposure; whoever hosts that gig has the ability to become a cornerstone of television history.

Ken Jennings received generally positive reviews when he hosted 'Jeopardy!'

There are a few Jeopardy! players who've gone down in history for being ridiculously adept trivia, but Ken Jennings went down as one of the best players to also stand behind the podium as host. He earned $2.52 million over a 74-game win streak that began in 2004 (and $4,522,700 total). Jennings became such a legendary competitor that he was ultimately hired by the show as a consulting producer.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

After Alex Trebek passed away, many believed that Ken would go on to become the host of Jeopardy! and it seemed like Sony Pictures Television was on board. Jennings was given a six-week trial run on the show and averaged a 6.0 in the ratings. His guest host stint was then followed by producer Mike Richards, who ultimately got the permanent gig but lost it when he was embroiled in a massive scandal.

But before all that, it seemed like Ken Jennings had it in the bag. However, some "insensitive" tweets of his from 2014 began circulating the internet, including one comment where he wrote, "Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair."

Article continues below advertisement

The focus groups that Sony consulted with after the Twitter scandal came to light apparently weren't too fond of Ken Jennings, so they decided to bring on other guests hosts while they figured out who would be the permanent host. Aside from the negative reaction from vocal social media users, Ken Jennings received generally positive reviews for his hosting duties.

Not sure if you’ve heard but @missmayim and @kenjennings are hosting me until the end of the year. Everyone on the staff is supralunar. pic.twitter.com/mpYVpusQ7V — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 16, 2021

Article continues below advertisement