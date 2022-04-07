Pete Davidson Made the Cutest Gesture to Remind Kim Kardashian of Their First Kiss

Pete Davidson Made the Cutest Gesture to Remind Kim Kardashian of Their First KissBy Elizabeth Randolph
Apr. 7 2022, Published 6:24 p.m. ET
When Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson worked together on a Saturday Night Live skit in October 2021, almost no one could’ve predicted the romance that would blossom. After nearly a year into her separation from Kanye West, Kim and Pete began spending more and more time together.
Within months, the pair faced quite a bite: There were threats from the SKIMS founder’s ex; the couple went Instagram official; and Pete got a tattoo saying “my girl is a lawyer” in honor of Kim’s law studies.
Amid their romance, Pete gave Kim a gift signifying their first kiss, which occurred on the set of SNL.
What did Pete Davidson give to Kim Kardashian in honor of their first kiss?
Since launching to fame in 2007, Kim has rarely shied away from sharing her love life in front of her massive fan base. From her romance with Reggie Bush to her 2014 marriage to Kanye, loyal Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have followed the KKW Beauty founder’s love journey.
While recently promoting her family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians, Kim dished to Jimmy Kimmel about the new man in her life – Pete. During their chat, Jimmy asked her if she kept the rug she and Pete sat on in their Aladdin and Princess Jasmine SNL sketch. Kim said she did have the magic carpet, and it came as a gift from Pete.
“Actually, for Valentine's Day, he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp," she said. “So I do own the rug."
The interview became even more adorable when Jimmy told Kim that his crew "had to carry in a huge bouquet of flowers that Pete sent here” in honor of her interview.
Before her appearance, she told ABC’s Robin Roberts she had nothing but positive feelings about the relationship.
"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," Kim said. "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."
Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West speaking to each other?
Although Kim feels blissful about Pete, her relationship with her ex hasn’t been as simple. Her ongoing divorce from Kanye seemingly hasn’t improved. Throughout Kim and Pete’s relationship, the Yeezy designer has made numerous threats against them on social media. Kanye also mentioned he wanted to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” in his song “Eazy.”
While she told Robin she wishes her estranged husband wouldn’t air out their issues on social media, Kim said she and Kanye are constantly in contact. She then stated that her ex-husband – with whom she shares her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – will always be “family.”
“Kanye and I have had conversations,” Kim stated. “We have to talk daily for the kids. So, you know, I hate that it had to play out like that, but when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family.”
She added: "At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad, and they do.”