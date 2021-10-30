Powerhouse Musician Kristen Chenoweth Is Engaged! Meet Her Fiancé Josh Bryant

Musical powerhouse Kristin Chenoweth has finally found her perfect duet partner. On Oct. 29, 2021, she and her long-term partner Josh Bryant announced that they were engaged after roughly three years of dating. The newly engaged couple are over the moon, but fans are curious to know more about Kristin's new fiancé, if she's been engaged before, and if she has any children to celebrate the occasion.

Read on for everything we know about Kristin's fiancé and more.

Kristin met her fiancé at a wedding.

Per Vogue, Kristin and Josh have been together since August of 2018. The pair first met in 2016, when Josh's band, Backroad Anthem, was hired to play at her niece's wedding. Then, they crossed paths again when Backroad Anthem was hired to play at her nephew's wedding in early 2018. Shortly after, the pair began dating.

In a 2020 interview with People Magazine, Kristin explained how she and her now-fiancé have managed to keep their relationship fresh, despite a 14-year age gap between them. During the coronavirus pandemic, they were quarantined together, and she said they spent time bonding and creating TikTok videos.

Source: Getty Images

"He took a couple of walks on his own, as did I, because you just can't be with someone 24/7. That's the truth. And yet we managed to make it work somehow," Kristin said.

The pair became engaged in October 2021 when Josh proposed on the rooftop of New York City's Rainbow Room. Josh popped the question with a Rahaminov Forevermark three-stone Halo ring, visible in the joyful engagement photos posted to Instagram later that evening. Kristin released a statement to People joking, "I've been the runaway bride. Now that I've found him, I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar."

Source: Getty Images