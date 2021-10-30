Powerhouse Musician Kristen Chenoweth Is Engaged! Meet Her Fiancé Josh Bryant

Powerhouse Musician Kristen Chenoweth Is Engaged! Meet Her Fiancé Josh BryantBy Anna Garrison
Oct. 30 2021, Published 10:41 a.m. ET
Musical powerhouse Kristin Chenoweth has finally found her perfect duet partner. On Oct. 29, 2021, she and her long-term partner Josh Bryant announced that they were engaged after roughly three years of dating. The newly engaged couple are over the moon, but fans are curious to know more about Kristin's new fiancé, if she's been engaged before, and if she has any children to celebrate the occasion.
Read on for everything we know about Kristin's fiancé and more.
Kristin met her fiancé at a wedding.
Per Vogue, Kristin and Josh have been together since August of 2018. The pair first met in 2016, when Josh's band, Backroad Anthem, was hired to play at her niece's wedding. Then, they crossed paths again when Backroad Anthem was hired to play at her nephew's wedding in early 2018. Shortly after, the pair began dating.
In a 2020 interview with People Magazine, Kristin explained how she and her now-fiancé have managed to keep their relationship fresh, despite a 14-year age gap between them. During the coronavirus pandemic, they were quarantined together, and she said they spent time bonding and creating TikTok videos.
"He took a couple of walks on his own, as did I, because you just can't be with someone 24/7. That's the truth. And yet we managed to make it work somehow," Kristin said.
The pair became engaged in October 2021 when Josh proposed on the rooftop of New York City's Rainbow Room. Josh popped the question with a Rahaminov Forevermark three-stone Halo ring, visible in the joyful engagement photos posted to Instagram later that evening. Kristin released a statement to People joking, "I've been the runaway bride. Now that I've found him, I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar."
Does Kristin have any children?
Although this is not Kristin's first engagement, she does not have any children from prior relationships or marriages. In a 2014 interview with Redbook Magazine, Kristin refers to herself as a "runaway bride" after breaking off three engagements in her younger years. She does explain the decision, saying, "I still believe in marriage, but really and truly, I just want to find the right person."
Kristin also added, "Where I grew up in the Bible Belt, people went to college, got married, and had kids. That's just what they did. But I knew that my path, and my journey, and my purpose was different than doing that right then." It sounds like Kristin is following her path, and that path has led her to success! The Broadway star has appeared in films such as Holidate and the upcoming sports drama National Champions.
Congratulations to the happy couple! Although they have not announced their wedding date yet, Kristin and Josh are sure to have something spectacular — and musical — in mind.