Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant With Her Second Baby — but When Is the Due Date?

The first time Kylie Jenner was pregnant with Travis Scott , she kept it a secret from the entire world. She didn’t make an announcement about her pregnancy the entire time! Instead, she waited until after her daughter Stormi Webster was born before letting the world in on the big news. Kylie's second pregnancy isn’t following that pattern though.

She’s decided to open up about the second baby she has on the way with all her fans and followers. Her pregnancy announcement was pretty surprising to fans of Kylie since we all know how much she adores maintaining her privacy – based on how she handled her time carrying Stormi. Here’s what we know so far about the due date of her second baby.

It doesn’t sound like Kylie is missing out on any fun moments in life while bearing her second child either. She’s still participating in social outings with her sisters, promoting her Kylie Cosmetics makeup line, and she even celebrated Halloween in “full mommy mode" according to her Instagram .

According to People , a source revealed on Aug. 20, “Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited. She has been wanting to give stormy a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy and privacy. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

Although we’ve been seeing Kylie post a bunch of maternity pictures on Instagram, she has refrained from giving away too many intimate details. What we do know is that in August, she revealed she was “a few months along" according to Elle . If a few months means three or four months, we can do the math and assume that the new addition to her family will be born at either the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

How ready is Kylie Jenner for baby No. 2?

Being a mom is something Kylie admitted she dreamed about for most of her life. In her interview with Paper Magazine, she revealed, “It’s genuinely what I wanted… to be a young mom. I thought, 'This is what I want to do,' and if people accept it or don’t accept it then I’m okay with every outcome." At this point in time, the opinions of others are hardly a factor in the decisions Kylie makes – especially when we take her finances into account.

She’s extremely wealthy with her current net worth standing at $700 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Whatever she might need in life to help her be the best mom ever is easily accessible to her. While we don’t know the exact due date of her second baby just yet, it will be exciting when she makes an announcement about her child’s birth. There will be even more hype when she posts the first picture on Instagram.

Source: YouTube @vogue