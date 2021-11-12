Following News of Lady Drivah 2.0's Death, Many Want to Know What Happened

Following News of Lady Drivah 2.0's Death, Many Want to Know What HappenedBy Joseph Allen
Nov. 12 2021, Published 10:21 a.m. ET
Although TikTok is often most closely associated with young people, it has also become a platform where various groups that share a common interest can interact with one another. One corner of TikTok that some may be unfamiliar with is trucker TikTok, where a woman whose handle is LadyDrivah2.0 has become pretty popular. Now, news has broken that LadyDrivah 2.0, whose real name is Rachelle, has died.
What happened to LadyDrivah 2.0 from TikTok?
Just recently, a number of videos have popped up paying tribute to Rachelle along with the caption "RIP." Although Rachelle was a truck driver, her videos were often focused on traffic rules and what it was like to be a female trucker. No official cause of death has been released, and fans may never know for sure exactly what happened to Rachelle, but some reports have suggested that she was first found in her truck.
Trucker TikTokers are paying tribute to Rachelle.
In the wake of the news that Rachelle had died, truckers who also post on TikTok are paying tribute to her. One driver named Double T paid tribute via his radio, trying to make contact with Rachelle three times before saying “Negative contact. Drivers, we have lost an angel of the highway today.”
Other drivers have also arranged to run their lights in Rachelle's memory.
Based on her past posts, Rachelle was in a relationship at the time of her death, and also leaves behind an adorable bulldog that she posted on social media frequently. She was also the mother of two children and lived in Florida. She was 38 years old at the time of her death, and fans have already begun speculating as to the exact cause of her death.
Some fans have suggested that Rachelle may have died in an accident, and while that is certainly possible, many of her biggest fans have encouraged others not to speculate wildly about how she died. Although she was a popular presence on TikTok, her death does not need to be the subject of public rumors.