What Is the Mysterious Moon Lamentis-1 in 'Loki' Episode 3? Let's Discuss

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Loki.

Episode 3 of Loki takes viewers outside the Time Variance Authority (TVA) in pursuit of the mysterious Sylvie — who is finally revealed as a Loki Variant at last. In Loki's attempt to catch Sylvie, the pair end up teleported to a moon known as Lamentis-1. What is Lamentis-1? And does it hold any significance in the comics?

Read on for everything we know about Loki Episode 3 and Lamentis-1.