What Is Lauren Risley's Net Worth? The HGTV Star Has Had a Successful Career in Real Estate

The Lauren Risley Realty founder may be new to the television scene, but she is already taking to the small screen quite well. She has spoken on Instagram on different occasions about how she has worked for the last several years to translate her real estate prowess into a cable television program. Now, with Call the Closer, it seems as though fans have taken a liking to the network's freshest face.

And it's being reported that Lauren's net worth stands at about $10 million.