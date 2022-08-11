'Locke & Key' Show Creator Opens up About the Season 3 Series Finale (EXCLUSIVE)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Netflix's Locke and Key.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Season 3 of the Netflix adaptation of Locke & Key sees the Locke family taking on their biggest adversary yet — a demonic echo who took on the form of Captain Gideon, a Revolutionary War British soldier.

With Gideon planning to obtain all of the Locke's magical keys in order to open the demonic portal, Bode, Tyler, Kinsey, and their mom Nina work to stop this evil entity.