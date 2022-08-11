'Locke & Key' Show Creator Opens up About the Season 3 Series Finale (EXCLUSIVE)
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Netflix's Locke and Key.
Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Season 3 of the Netflix adaptation of Locke & Key sees the Locke family taking on their biggest adversary yet — a demonic echo who took on the form of Captain Gideon, a Revolutionary War British soldier.
With Gideon planning to obtain all of the Locke's magical keys in order to open the demonic portal, Bode, Tyler, Kinsey, and their mom Nina work to stop this evil entity.
Following the release of Season 3 on Netflix, Distractify spoke exclusively with show creator Carlton Cuse, who opened up about the series coming to an end, as well as wrapping up storylines and character arcs in the finale.
'Locke & Key' Season 3 ending explained — show creator Carlton Cuse dishes on finale.
In the final episode of Locke & Key, Gideon falls through the portal he created on the floor of Keyhouse. Falling through with two keys in his possession, Tyler and Kinsey immediately notice that part of the supernatural doorway closes. Deciding to test the theory, Tyler tosses in another key and the gateway shrinks — the Locke's know what they must do.
The family huddle together and throw the remaining keys into the portal, finally ceiling the gateway to the other realm, but not before using the memory key on Kinsey and Bode so they too will remember the magic of the keys, even after they turn 18 years old.
"Working with the writers and just discussing the options, it really felt like the perfect ending was for them to throw the keys back," Carlton told us. "Our story starts with the Locke's arriving at Keyhouse, having suffered the terrible tragedy of their father, and husband, having been murdered. They're kind of holding all this grief. ... Then they discovered this house is full of magical keys. And I think by the end of this journey, giving the keys back for Meredith [Locke & Key co-creator] and me and for the other writers was something that just felt like that was the best ending."
In the finale, Kinsey tells her brother Bode that Gideon was right — the keys were never theirs to begin with.
"These keys were ultimately bad," Carlton stated. "They were made out of, you know, demon material, the Locke's in a way didn't need them."
"I don't think grief is something that you suddenly shed," he added. "But I think grief and loss can change over time. And that was what we wanted to represent with this ending."
Will there be a Season 4 of 'Locke & Key'? Are there more keys in Keyhouse?
Sadly, Locke & Key was only greenlit for three seasons, but that still didn't keep fans from wondering if there will be more from the popular comic book franchise.
In the final moments of Season 3, the doors on Keyhouse shut and the whispers of the keys are heard in the background. So, does that mean that there are possibly more keys inside the magical house that were not yet discovered?
"It was just it was a thing [that] Meredith and I wanted to do," the co-creator told us. "[There] should be a little bit of a mystery. ... I think this [ending] is the kind of notion that magic always is in the world. And, you know, so who's to say, but I don't want to say too much."
Continuing to remain mum on the subject, Carlton simply teased, "We just thought it was cool to not, you know, tie the bow at the end too tight."
You can now stream all three seasons of Locke & Key on Netflix.