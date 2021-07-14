Loki Finally Finds His Glorious Purpose in the 'Loki' Finale (SPOILERS)

In Episode 6 of Loki, we pick up after Loki and Sylvie enchant and surpass Alioth, the giant trans-temporal monster that can ingest space and time. At first, Miss Minutes offers Sylvie and Loki a deal: Stop now, and get everything you ever wanted.

Loki could defeat the Avengers, take the Infinity Gauntlet, and succeed the throne of Asgard. Sylvie could wake up happy with no memory of her vendetta against the Time Variance Authority (TVA). But they refuse.