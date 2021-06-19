Check out All the Hidden Easter Eggs in Disney’s New Pixar Film, ‘Luca’By Dan Clarendon
Jun. 19 2021, Published 10:31 a.m. ET
As with other Pixar movies, the new animated movie Luca is chock-full of Easter eggs ready to be found by hawk-eyed fans!
The film, which is now streaming on Disney+, is billed as a coming-of-age story set on the Italian Riviera, in which new best friends Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) share “an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides” while hiding the fact that they “are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.”
Director Enrico Casarosa gave hints about some familiar Pixar Easter eggs in a recent interview with CinemaBlend, saying, “We always put a little Luxo ball, we always put some special names and numbers like A-113. Those are around. There is a well-hidden Pizza Planet truck. Let me give you some background: It’s more toward the third act of the movie.”
Here’s how to find the Luxo ball, the Pizza Planet truck, and other 'Luca' Easter eggs.
If you want more specifics about Luca’s Easter eggs, check out these details provided by CinemaBlend and by a recent Variety round-up.
- The Luxo ball — the same one that Pixar’s mascot, the desk lamp Luxo Jr., bounces on in the company’s production logo — appears on a rooftop in an aerial shot close to the end of the movie.
- A train ticket to Genova that Alberto gives Luca bears the number A113, a Pixar Easter egg. (A113 is the classroom number for character animation classes at the California Institute of the Arts.)
- The Pizza Planet truck, a Toy Story reference that has popped up in almost every Pixar film, reappears as not a traditional truck but a Piaggio Ape vehicle.
- Giulia’s bedroom has two Disney references: a Donald Duck stuffed animal and the book Le Avventure di Pinocchio, the film Pinocchio’s source material.
- Speaking of prior Disney movies, there’s a poster for the film 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea that’s visible as Luca examines the piazza for the first time. (And nearby, there’s a poster for a non-Disney film that also takes place in Italy: Roman Holiday.)
- There’s a boat called Elena, which is a reference to the given name of Abuelita, one of the characters in the 2017 Pixar film Coco.
- The street names in Luca honor famous Italian authors and filmmakers. “We have a lot of Italian homages from Italian cinema, from old wonderful movies, Marcello Mastroianni has a little cameo. We have Fellini’s, a famous actor and we have a Fellini movie with the poster of La Strada. So in the signage, it’s fun to see and look for and find what they all mean. We really had fun putting in interesting Italian words that are puns, or Italian words that are very typical or directors we love,” Enrico says.
- There is a reference for Turning Red, the next Pixar feature film, hidden in Luca. “It’s very well hidden and we don’t want to spoil any surprises for Turning Red,” Enrico says. “So that might be more of a later reveal.”