Check out All the Hidden Easter Eggs in Disney’s New Pixar Film, ‘Luca’

As with other Pixar movies, the new animated movie Luca is chock-full of Easter eggs ready to be found by hawk-eyed fans!

The film, which is now streaming on Disney+, is billed as a coming-of-age story set on the Italian Riviera, in which new best friends Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) share “an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides” while hiding the fact that they “are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.”