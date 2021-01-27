Briana's Dad on 'MAFS' Has Some Words for His Son-in-Law (EXCLUSIVE)

Although Myron is mostly stone-faced in the clip, he doesn't seem to disapprove of the wedding. Instead, he offers Vincent an olive branch and lets him know that he can talk to him about anything and reach out to him for help if he and Briana ever need it. Vincent is also quick to assure him that he has Briana's best interests at heart.

"I wanna let you know that I'm gonna be a great son-in-law and I will do whatever it takes to make your daughter happy," Vincent says in the clip. "And I wanna show you that we're a match for a reason and we can be together years and years, because that's what I want."

Vincent and Briana discussed as much prior to Vincent formally meeting her dad and, it seems, they were all off to a solid start.