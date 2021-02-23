Everything You Need to Know About Matt James' Season of 'The Bachelor' (SPOILERS)

Clare's season was filmed at the La Quinta Resort & Club in California. Similarly, Matt's entire season is set to take place at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Penn.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the current seasons of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are filmed entirely on a closed set, meaning these are the first seasons in a long time to not include travel dates.

According to Reality Steve, this is also where Tayshia's After the Final Rose Ceremony was hosted, as she was slated to appear on Matt's season as a guest.

Of course, this leads to limited spoilers, as there are no dates open to the public and far fewer chances of fans seeing the contestants out and about, which is usually how the spoilers are discovered.

That being said, this is bound to make for some interesting dates, as the producers have to get creative with their on-location dates.