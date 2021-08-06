Mike Richards’ Sizable Net Worth Stems From His Hosting and Production Jobs

The purported new Jeopardy! host has worked on a number of different shows in different capacities. Mike is a co-executive producer for The Price Is Right as well as Jeopardy!. He also hosted the WB reality TV series Beauty and the Geek and High School Reunion. Mike even spearheaded the Let's Make a Deal CBS revival.

Meaww reports that Mike has produced a whopping 4,000 hours of combined game and trivia show footage. But those aren't the only jobs that he had in show business. The host and producer also went on to become EP of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire celebrity game show specials.

As a result of his hard work, his net worth is a reported $6 million, but it can presumably be higher than that, given his extensive body of work.