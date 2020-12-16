Misha Collins Claims Most of the White House Interns Loved Bill Clinton

Misha Collins Claims Most of the White House Interns Loved Bill ClintonBy Sara Belcher
Even if you weren't born when former President Bill Clinton was in office, you've heard of the infamous Monica Lewinsky scandal. In 1998, news that President Clinton had an intimate relationship with one of his staffers broke and eventually led to his impeachment.
Recently, actor Misha Collins has been pulled into the conversation as a viral Tumblr post has begun circulating, suggesting Misha also wanted a sexual relationship with the then-President. But how much of this is true?
Misha Collins interned with the Clinton administration in 1994.
If you're a big fan of the actor, then you've probably seen Misha's various interviews in which he talks about the four months he interned at the White House under the Clinton administration.
After the Monica Lewinsky scandal broke headlines, Misha wrote an op-ed for The Baltimore Sun in her defense, clarifying that she definitely wasn't the only intern to walk through the White House so infatuated with President Clinton — in fact, he wrote, most of the interns were!
Misha, writing under his birth name, Dmitri Krushnic, recalled multiple instances where interns, both male and female, would go out of their way to even glimpse the president.
"I witnessed interns stand idle in the corridors, sometimes for more than an hour, shamelessly waiting to catch a glimpse of 'him,'" Misha wrote. "Some would come early and leave late, thinking that might improve their chances; others only came during likely hours for sightings."
Misha continued, going as far to say, "If Monica Lewinsky had not seemed like a star-struck, infatuated stalker who hung around the West Wing every chance she got, then it would be fair to say her behavior in the White House was suspicious."
In short, Misha attempted to defend the former intern against the swath of negative media attention she was receiving for the scandal, though not everyone took his comments in that way.
Did Misha Collins have sexual relations with Bill Clinton?
No.
The rumor that Misha was another of President Clinton's interns to have an affair with him is just that: a rumor. Some who read the actor's op-ed (albeit not so thoroughly) suggested Misha must have also wanted to be intimate with the former commander-in-chief because of how seriously he defended Monica, though the conclusion is completely unfounded.
In fact, the original Tumblr post discussing the op-ed has a couple of points at the end that many seem to overlook.
- "No, Misha Collins did not f--k Bill Clinton. (Can't believe that is a sentence I just typed in the year of our lord 2020.)
- Yes, Misha did use his position to speak out against the media harassment and victim-blaming of Monica Lewinsky."
"Sorry to ruin the fun, but I feel like the 'Misha f--ked Bill Clinton' joke overshadows the actual story, which is that Misha is just a good dude who stood up for Lewinsky when the rest of the nation was treating her as a laughing stock," the post reads.