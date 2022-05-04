The 'Moon Knight' Finale Leaves Us Begging for Answers and a Second Season (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale of Moon Knight on Disney Plus.

After the finale of Moon Knight, fans are rightfully reeling. Many of our questions were answered, and many loose ends were tied up, but now, in classic MCU fashion, we have many other questions. The biggest question of all, of course, is if there will be a second season of Moon Knight, which we want to know thanks to a bit of a cliffhanger and loose ends in the finale.