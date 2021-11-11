The 'Ms. Marvel' Series Is Arriving on Disney Plus Later Than Expected

The 'Ms. Marvel' Series Is Arriving on Disney Plus Later Than ExpectedBy Allison DeGrushe
Nov. 11 2021, Published 1:44 p.m. ET
Despite being initially scheduled for a 2021 release, Marvel Studios' highly anticipated series Ms. Marvel won't appear on Disney Plus anytime soon. Yes, we're disappointed too. However, we'll meet our favorite New Jersey superhero soon enough. But when exactly? Well, we have the answer for you — keep reading to find out!
What is the 'Ms. Marvel' release date?
During Disney's Q4 2021 Earnings Call on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, Walt Disney Studios CEO Bob Chapek announced the release window for Ms. Marvel. The CEO revealed on the live webcast that Ms. Marvel will be released in quarter four of 2022, meaning fans won't see her in action until at least the summer of next year.
This marks the latest delay for Ms. Marvel, as it was previously supposed to premiere in late 2021. A possible reason for its postponement is the arrival of Hawkeye in November 2021, as it was unlikely that two MCU series would release simultaneously. Then, in September 2021, senior entertainment writer Adam B. Vary of Variety confirmed Ms. Marvel was moving toward an early 2022 release.
Now, we're looking at a July to September 2022 slate for the series. That's a massive jump from its original timeslot, so why is the show delayed so far in advance?
Many believe Marvel Studios isn't happy with the 'Ms. Marvel' series.
There is much speculation circling the Ms. Marvel delays, but the most prominent rumor is that Marvel Studios is not satisfied with the outcome of the series.
We know the studio made a huge mistake by revising her powers, so are they now regretting that decision? We hope so because reworking such pivotal traits of the character is a big no-no.
Kamala Khan's redesigned powers are pretty poor in comparison to her actual abilities. According to film insider Daniel Richtman, Ms. Marvel's powers are going to resemble those of DC's Green Lantern. While some replied that they approved of the switch, others were not too thrilled with the change. She's such an iconic comic book character, so can we blame them for being upset?
One fan said, "We can have six Iron men/women flying around in armored suits and three Spider-Men — but two people with similar powers is where [you] draw the line in the sand, and bring out a whole team of writers to alter her for no reason."
Another Ms. Marvel superfan wrote, "Really? Marvel will falter too much if she changes her power for that, really it's ruining the character, and as a fan of hers, I'll be upset with Marvel."
In contrast, Ms. Marvel co-creator G. Willow Wilson did tell Polygon in 2019, "She’s [Ms. Marvel] got very comic-booky powers. God bless them trying to bring that to live-action, I don’t know how that’s going to work out, in a way that doesn’t look really creepy.”
So, for all we know, her powers look fine on screen, and Marvel could be delaying the show for another reason — perhaps to line up with the new release for The Marvels?
Who is in the cast of 'Ms. Marvel'?
In September 2020, Disney Plus and Marvel Studios announced Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. Not only is the character making her on-screen debut, but so is Iman — how exciting! We can't wait to see her show off her talents for the first time, and there's no doubt in our mind she is the perfect person to portray the teen.
Rounding out the rest of the cast is: Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Amir Khan (Kamala's older brother), Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli (Kamala's best friend), Rish Shah as Kamran (Inhumans tease possibly?), Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan (Kamala's mother), and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan (Kamala's father).