This Controversy Made Oprah Drop 'My Dark Vanessa' From Her Book Club

My Dark Vanessa is Kate Elizabeth Russell’s debut novel and a seven-figure book deal that's all anyone can talk about. It follows a 15-year-old's love affair with her 42-year-old teacher.

With a 4.3 reader rating on Goodreads , it's about "exploring the psychological dynamics of the relationship between a precocious yet naïve teenage girl and her magnetic and manipulative teacher.”

Clearly, My Dark Vanessa explores a taboo subject. But that’s not what's bringing the book drama.