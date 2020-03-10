We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The Controversy Around The Novel ‘My Dark Vanessa’
This Controversy Made Oprah Drop 'My Dark Vanessa' From Her Book Club

My Dark Vanessa is Kate Elizabeth Russell’s debut novel and a seven-figure book deal that's all anyone can talk about. It follows a 15-year-old's love affair with her 42-year-old teacher. 

With a 4.3 reader rating on Goodreads, it's about "exploring the psychological dynamics of the relationship between a precocious yet naïve teenage girl and her magnetic and manipulative teacher.”

Clearly, My Dark Vanessa explores a taboo subject. But that’s not what's bringing the book drama.

So what’s the ‘My Dark Vanessa’ controversy all about?

The biggest buzz around the novel comes from the fact that Oprah’s Book Club picked it up — then suddenly dropped it.

“Ultimately we did not end up moving forward with it as a book club selection,” a spokeswoman shared with AP News.

But why? Well, the book came under fire by another author on Twitter. 