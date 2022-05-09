When's the Release Date for Season 3 of Netflix's Coming-of-Age Dramedy 'Never Have I Ever'?

For those who can't get enough of the Paxton-Devi-Ben love triangle, fear not; Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is coming to Netflix August 12, 2022! Yeah, yeah, Devi makes a choice at the end of Season 2, but this is high school! Who knows what'll happen next.

Not only that, but the fourth and final season of the teen hit is expected to drop in 2023. All good things come to an end, folks.