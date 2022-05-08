The New Doctor Who Has Been Announced! Meet Actor Ncuti Gatwa

On May 8, 2022, BBC announced that Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa would be playing the upcoming 14th Doctor. Ncuti is 29 years old and the first non-white actor to play the role of the Doctor. He discussed Doctor Who on the red carpet of the 2022 BAFTAs, saying the role of the Doctor "means a lot to so many people, including myself".

He added: "I feel very grateful to have had the baton handed over and I'm going to try to do my best."