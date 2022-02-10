Who Are the Cast Members of the Disney Plus Limited Series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’?

Rupert is best known for his work in the 2005 film Pride & Prejudice and the 2017 political satire movie The Death of Stalin. The producer, lyricist, screenwriter, and director made his directorial debut in 2010.

He wrote and directed the movie Steve, which was nominated for a Santa Barbara International Film Festival Bruce Corwin Award for Best Live-Action Short Film. In 2011 the movie won the Rhode Island International Film Festival Crystal Image Award.