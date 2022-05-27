Will the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Miniseries Come Back for Season 2
Fans of Star Wars have something to look forward to now that the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi have premiered on Disney Plus. Starring Ewan McGregor as the titular character, we find out what happened to him after the 2005 release Revenge of the Sith.
Set 10 years after the events of that film, Obi-Wan Kenobi's show follows him as he's on a mission to protect young Luke Skywalker while he mourns what he believes is the death of his friend, Anakin Skywalker.
In the first season of the Disney Plus show, we're getting six episodes. But are there plans for a second season? Here's what we know.
Will there be an 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' season 2?
As of now, there's been no confirmation that Obi-Wan Kenobi will continue past the first season. It is meant to be a miniseries that will last six episodes. Although two of them premiered on May 27, 2022, the following ones will come out one at a time every following Wednesday.
"It was definitely conceived as a limited series and it is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end," said the director of the miniseries, Deborah Chow to Entertainment Weekly.
Regardless, some members of the team have been thinking of expanding Obi-Wan Kenobi. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told Entertainment Weekly that they had considered continuing with the show because everyone who worked on it had an "incredible time." Plus Ewan also told the publication he'd be down to make another season.
When does 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' take place?
Aside from being 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, we know that Obi-Wan Kenobi is set between that and A New Hope. According to Time, LucasFilm originally wanted the miniseries to have Obi-Wan actively protecting Luke, but it believed that if that happened, the plot would be too similar to The Mandalorian.
In The Mandalorian, The Mandalorian, aka Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), protects Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, which goes against his original plans.
You can watch both The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus now.