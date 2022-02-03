Hulu's Scandalous Miniseries 'Pam & Tommy' Has Finally Leaked — How Many Episodes Are There?

Among the many things that initially intrigued us about the series was Lily James' striking, almost eerie resemblance to the Baywatch star. It was especially astounding because, in real life, the Mamma Mia! actress looks nothing like Pamela!

"When those first images hit the internet, it was validation for something that we were already feeling was happening," head of makeup David Williams told CNN. "Certain projects have kinetic energy about them. That's undeniable. And this is one of those shows."