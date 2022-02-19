What Is Sir Paul McCartney's Net Worth? He's Spent Decades in the Music Industry

Sir Paul McCartney is best known for being a former member of the band the Beatles, who rose to popularity in the late 1950s and broke up in 1969-70. He is a songwriter and is known for co-writing many of the Beatles' hits such as "I Saw Her Standing There," "Can't Buy Me Love," "She Loves You," "Eleanor Rigby," and more.

Currently, Paul performs as a solo artist and is on his "Got Back" U.S. Tour.

Birth date: June 18, 1942

Birth place: Liverpool, England

Birth name: Sir James Paul McCartney

Father: Jim McCartney

Mother: Mary McCartney

Marriages: Linda Eastman​​ (m. 1969; died 1998)​, Heather Mills​​ (m. 2002; div. 2008)​, Nancy Shevell ​(m. 2011—)​

Children: Heather McCartney, Stella McCartney, Mary McCartney, Beatrice Milly McCartney and James McCartney

Education: