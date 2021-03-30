The Pillow Face Filter on Instagram Is the Newest Way to Upload a Botox-Inspired Selfie

Move over Botox injections! It looks like Instagram is going to be the newest fix for users looking to enhance their appearance. Like many social media platforms, Instagram offers various filters for your photos and videos. From silly animal faces to wacky graphics, and everything in between, there are plenty of ways to add some extra oomph to your content. And now, Instagram is proving once again why it reigns supreme on the filter front.

While some people adore the starry-eyed filter and the infamous puppy dog filter, Instagram's pillow face filter has become a hot pick among users. And no, it’s not an actual pillow. Keep reading to get the 4-1-1 on the pillow face filter and how to add it to your content lineup.

And naturally, many social media influencers and celebrities have given the pillow face filter a try. So, if you noticed that your favorite celeb is sporting a more defined, sculpted face in their photos, they're using a lot more than Facetune to get the job done.

That pillow face filter on insta actually changes who you are. pic.twitter.com/OHQESXILOB

Once you apply the filter to your photograph, it gives your skin a super smooth finish, puffy cheeks, and juicy lips that are reminiscent of a Botox or plastic surgery job. In other words, it’s just what you need to sport that celebrity-inspired look in your photos without laying down on the table.

According to PopBuzz , the pillow face filter on Instagram is a dream for social media users. Unlike most filters that give your face an appeasing enhancement, this filter takes things to the next level.

Filter lovers are going to love the pillow face filter on Instagram. While your first thought may be that the filter is simply composed of a pillow face, the folks over at Instagram have something else in mind.

How do you use the pillow face filter on Instagram?

If you're one of those people who love to jump on the wave of new filters, Instagram's pillow face filter is super easy to use. Like other filters, all you have to do is push a few buttons to start using it.

Article continues below advertisement

This can’t be real right? pic.twitter.com/p7h7iHwNOk — Reality TV 💩 Stirrer (@RealityTVStirer) March 29, 2021 Source: Twitter

And it’s super easy to get. For starters, all you have to do is simply click on your story on your Instagram page. Next, slide through the filter options at the bottom of the screen and select the magnifying glass option — it should be the last option on your filter feed.

Article continues below advertisement

Then, you’ll need to type “Pillow Face” in the search bar at the top of the screen. Now, you can select the option that lists Jhonyaugust as the creator. Click "Try it," and start snapping away.

The pillow face filter reminds me of Fiona from a Cinderella story 😂 pic.twitter.com/IOTMJGwyWD — 𝒃𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒂 ♡ (@briannagranados) March 30, 2021 Source: Twitter