The New PlayStation Plus Offers Three Membership Tiers and Over 700 Games

The New PlayStation Plus Offers Three Membership Tiers and Over 700 GamesBy Allison DeGrushe
Mar. 29 2022, Published 1:51 p.m. ET
After months of speculation, Sony has officially announced an "all-new PlayStation Plus" experience for gamers worldwide.
Since its inception in 2010, PlayStation Plus has remained one of the most beloved subscriptions in the gaming industry. As of December 2021, the service has 48 million subscribers; but will membership continue to increase? Or will the service fail to compete with opposing brands?
Well, with the ever-growing popularity of Xbox Game Pass, many are worried about the future of PlayStation Plus. Luckily, an updated version of the subscription is on the way that will forever change the world of gaming. So, without further ado, here's everything we know about the upcoming PlayStation Plus changes, including its brand new innovations and fresh offerings.
Here's everything we know about the brand new PlayStation Plus.
On March 29, 2022, a new post on the official PlayStation Blog announced the revamped version of PlayStation Plus. Jim Ryan, President & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, stated that Sony would merge PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now to create an "all-new PlayStation Plus" subscription.
The service aims to provide more choices to its customers, offering three membership tier options: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium.
Those subscribing to the Essential package will experience no changes since it mirrors the existing PlayStation Plus model; this includes two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games, and online multiplayer access. Additionally, the subscription price remains the same.
The PlayStation Plus Extra subscription provides the same benefits as the Essential package, with an additional catalog of up to 400 of the "most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games" — like Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal — available at launch. For those interested, the subscription will cost $99.99 per year.
Lastly, we have the top tier, known as the Premium package. The first-rate subscription provides the same benefits as the Essential and Extra membership and supplies plenty of extras for all to enjoy.
This tier features up to 340 additional games, including a catalog of "beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP generations." The Premium subscription offers limited-time game trials and will cost a whopping $119.99 a year.
"As this is a massive launch effort, we’re rolling out the new PlayStation Plus offering in a phased regional approach. In the June timeframe, we’ll begin with an initial launch in several markets in Asia, followed by North America, Europe, and the rest of the world where PlayStation Plus is offered," Jim Ryan declared in an official blog post.
He added, "We aim to have most PlayStation Network territories live with our new PlayStation Plus game subscription service by the end of the first half of 2022. We also plan to expand our cloud streaming benefit to additional markets and will provide more details at a later date."
More information regarding the brand new PlayStation Plus will be revealed soon, so keep your eyes peeled!